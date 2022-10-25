BILLINGS- Things did not go as planned for Rocky football last Saturday when they were shutout by Carroll, 24-0 in Helena.

As a result, the Battlin' Bears fell ten spots in the national poll from #14 to #24. One thing is for sure, there's no weeks off in the Frontier Conference. This Saturday, Rocky returns to Billings to host #23 Montana Tech, a team they beat 28-20 earlier this season in Butte.

Both teams have two losses and sit in third and fourth in the conference respectively. That makes this week's matchup a bit of an elimination game in terms of playing for a conference title and playoff spot.

"We control our own destiny; we wouldn't want it any other way. If you don't want to play bigtime games in bigtime spotlights, then go somewhere else," Rocky head coach Chris Stutzriem said.

Rocky quarterback George Tribble Jr. left the game early on Saturday with an apparent head injury after taking a hard tackle. Stutzriem said Tribble Jr. will be back as the starter on Saturday.

"He's fine. George Tribble is our starting quarterback; he'll continue to be our quarterback. It was more of a precautionary thing. I think everybody watching stuff on TV seeing things when quarterbacks get hit," Stutzriem said.

College of Idaho also suffered a loss over the weekend, keeping the door open for multiple teams in the conference to rise to the top. Four teams from the Frontier were ranked in the latest NAIA Top-25 poll.