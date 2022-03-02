Rocky headlines Frontier Conference Women's All-Conference honors

WHITEFISH, Mont., Mar. 2, 2022 — Conference commissioner Kent Paulson announced the Frontier Conference 2021-2022 Women’s All-Conference Basketball team, all-defensive team as well as individual award winners and Champions of Character after balloting by the league’s coaches.

Rocky Mountain College’s Wes Keller was selected Coach of the Year. Rocky senior guard N’Dea Flye dominated the individual awards as she was selected Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Rocky guard Gracee Lekvold was selected Freshmen of the Year and University of Providence sophomore guard Brooklyn Harn was selected the 6th Player of the Year.

2021-2022 First Team All-Conference

NameSchoolHt.Yr.Pos.Hometown
Jamie Pickens >Carroll College6-2Jr.FHelena, Mont.
Dani Wagner # ^ >Carroll College5-9Sr.GHavre, Mont.
Brynley Fitzgerald >Montana Western5-11Jr.GDillon, Mont.
N'Dea FlyeRocky Mountain College5-8Sr.GOregon City, Ore.
Parker Esary * ^ >University of Providence6-1Sr.CKalama, Wash.
Emilee Maldonado * ^ >University of Providence5-5Sr.GSunnyside, Wash.


2021-2022 Second Team All-Conference

NameSchoolHt.Yr.Pos.Hometown
Christine Denny # ^ >Carroll College5-9Sr.GFairfield, Wash.
Sienna Swannack ~ <Carroll College5-9Sr.GNine Mile Falls, Wash.
Tavia RooneyMontana Tech5-11So.G/FTownsend, Mont.
Dani Urick @Montana Tech5-10Sr.GBelt, Mont.
Kloie ThatcherRocky Mountain College5-7Jr.GButte, Mont.


2021-2022 Honorable Mention All-Conference

NameSchoolHt.Yr.Pos.Hometown
Peyton Kehr @MSU-Northern5-9Sr.GColumbia Falls, Mont.
Shainy MackMontana Western5-8Sr.GThree Forks, Mont.
Shauna BribiescasRocky Mountain College5-11Sr.FChandler, Ariz.

> 2020-2021 First Team
< 2020-2021 Second Team
@ 2020-2021 Honorable Mention
^ 2019-2020 First Team
+ 2019-2020 Second Team
~ 2019-2020 Honorable Mention
* 2018-2019 First Team
# 2018-2019 Second Team
• 2018-2019 Honorable Mention
 

2021-2022 All-Defensive Team

NameSchoolHt.Yr.Pos.Hometown
Kamden HillbornCarroll College5-7Sr.GClancy, Mont.
Sienna SwannackCarroll College5-9Sr.GNine Mile Falls, Wash.
N'Dea FlyeRocky Mountain College5-8Sr.GOregon City, Ore.
Kloie ThatcherRocky Mountain College5-7Jr.GButte, Mont.
Reed HazardUniversity of Providence5-10Jr.GPortland, Ore.


2021-2022 Women's Basketball Champions of Character

NameSchoolHt.Yr.Pos.Hometown
Jaidyn LymanCarroll College5-3Sr.GSpokane, Wash.
Meg DelaneyMontana Tech5-5Jr.GFrenchtown, Mont.
Mesa KingMontana Western6-1Rs/Jr.FBig Timber, Mont.
ShaAnn DanelsonMSU-Northern5-7So.GScobey, Mont.
Katelyn OstrowskiRocky Mountain College5-8Sr.GEphrata, Wash.
Elly TeskeUniversity of Providence6-0Sr.FYakima, Wash.

