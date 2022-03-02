Rocky headlines Frontier Conference Women's All-Conference honors

Rocky Mountain College’s Wes Keller was selected Coach of the Year. Rocky senior guard N’Dea Flye dominated the individual awards as she was selected Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.



Rocky guard Gracee Lekvold was selected Freshmen of the Year and University of Providence sophomore guard Brooklyn Harn was selected the 6th Player of the Year.

2021-2022 First Team All-Conference

Name School Ht. Yr. Pos. Hometown Jamie Pickens > Carroll College 6-2 Jr. F Helena, Mont. Dani Wagner # ^ > Carroll College 5-9 Sr. G Havre, Mont. Brynley Fitzgerald > Montana Western 5-11 Jr. G Dillon, Mont. N'Dea Flye Rocky Mountain College 5-8 Sr. G Oregon City, Ore. Parker Esary * ^ > University of Providence 6-1 Sr. C Kalama, Wash. Emilee Maldonado * ^ > University of Providence 5-5 Sr. G Sunnyside, Wash.



2021-2022 Second Team All-Conference

Name School Ht. Yr. Pos. Hometown Christine Denny # ^ > Carroll College 5-9 Sr. G Fairfield, Wash. Sienna Swannack ~ < Carroll College 5-9 Sr. G Nine Mile Falls, Wash. Tavia Rooney Montana Tech 5-11 So. G/F Townsend, Mont. Dani Urick @ Montana Tech 5-10 Sr. G Belt, Mont. Kloie Thatcher Rocky Mountain College 5-7 Jr. G Butte, Mont.



2021-2022 Honorable Mention All-Conference

Name School Ht. Yr. Pos. Hometown Peyton Kehr @ MSU-Northern 5-9 Sr. G Columbia Falls, Mont. Shainy Mack Montana Western 5-8 Sr. G Three Forks, Mont. Shauna Bribiescas Rocky Mountain College 5-11 Sr. F Chandler, Ariz.

> 2020-2021 First Team

< 2020-2021 Second Team

@ 2020-2021 Honorable Mention

^ 2019-2020 First Team

+ 2019-2020 Second Team

~ 2019-2020 Honorable Mention

* 2018-2019 First Team

# 2018-2019 Second Team

• 2018-2019 Honorable Mention



2021-2022 All-Defensive Team

Name School Ht. Yr. Pos. Hometown Kamden Hillborn Carroll College 5-7 Sr. G Clancy, Mont. Sienna Swannack Carroll College 5-9 Sr. G Nine Mile Falls, Wash. N'Dea Flye Rocky Mountain College 5-8 Sr. G Oregon City, Ore. Kloie Thatcher Rocky Mountain College 5-7 Jr. G Butte, Mont. Reed Hazard University of Providence 5-10 Jr. G Portland, Ore.



2021-2022 Women's Basketball Champions of Character