BILLINGS--The Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bear men's golf team has won six straight Frontier conference championships, and the women just went back-to-back. This team has students from all over the world coming together, and that camaraderie is what they say helps create their success.

"On the men's side, we've got people from like seven different countries, all around the world, so beyond just dealing with one group of people, we get a bit of everything," senior Haydn Driver said.

"Locals help us a lot, and they invite us to go places, and help us get to know about Montana culture," sophomore Valentina Zuleta said. "I've learned a lot about hunting and what kind of food they like eating."

The blending of cultures not only contributes to their winning tradition, but also their team chemistry, which is noticeable on the course.

"The other guys, they don't even talk to one another, and we're out there laughing and just having fun out there," Driver said.

"We're friends, not just teammates," Zuleta said. "We really look after each other and are always interested in what is best for each other."

"It's really cool to see the personalities from all over the place and how well they mesh together, and I get a joy from seeing them all come together and work towards one common goal," head coach Nathan Bailey said.

That goal, of course, is winning championships, which they're pretty familar with. However, they say they aren't worried about a target on their backs in the Frontier conference, because they're confident in the preparation and values of the program.

"I don't think there's any pressure, because compared to the other teams from our conference, I feel like we are very consistent, all of our players shoot the same scores," Zuleta said. "That gives us a big advantage in practice and everything, and it builds up confidence and makes the team play solid every time we have a tournament."

"Not really in the conference events, just because coach prepares us really well for those," Driver said. "Maybe on the national level, I think we put pressure on ourselves wanting to dominate as we do in the conference.