BILLINGS- #25 Rocky Mountain College welcomes in the MSU-Northern Lights on Saturday to Herb Klindt Field. The game will air live on SWX and montanarightnow.com/sports or kulr8.com/sports.

After a disappointing home opener loss to College of Idaho, Rocky took their bye week to reset and went to Butte to take down No. 21 Montana Tech 28-20. Rocky’s defense forced five turnovers and quarterback Nathan Dick accounted for three total touchdowns.

This win propelled Rocky back into the Top-25, putting Rocky Football at No. 25. Other Frontier Conference schools in the Top-25 include College of Idaho at 11 and Montana Westerns at 17. Carroll College and Montana Tech received votes but fell just outside the Top-25.

Montana State-Northern has begun the season 0-3, facing off against College of Idaho, Southern Oregon, and Montana Western. It has been a tough start for the Lights, particularly on offense, where they have only accumulated 15 points through three games and average 146 yards per game. Northern has used two different quarterbacks so far this season, redshirt-senior Brenden Medina, who is listed at the top of the Light’s two-deep against Rocky, has thrown 30/61 for 227 yards this season and three interceptions. Redshirt-junior Kaymen Cureton has thrown 11/24 for 100 yards and Northern’s lone touchdown, along with an interception. Cureton is also Northern’s leading rusher, rushing 20 times for 44 yards so far this season. Mason Dionne, a freshman from Havre, Montana, is the second leading rusher and the starting running back rushing 31 times for 43 yards. Senior Levi Keltner is the leading receiver for the Lights with seven receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown.

Northern’s defense has allowed an average of 40.7 points per game on 478 yards per game on average. Northern’s defense is allowing 244 yards on the ground and 234 yards in the air so far this season. One of the few bright spots to begin this season is the performance of junior linebacker Dylan Wampler, who is tied for the conference lead in sacks with 4.5 sacks. Wampler is also the Light’s leading tackler, averaging 9 total tackles per game, has an interception, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. Junior safety Hunter Riley averages 8 total tackles per game, has an interception and a forced fumble so far this season as well. Northern is led by a new coaching staff, highlighted by former Northern Arizona University head coach Jerome Souers in his first season as head coach of the Lights.

The Battlin’ Bears won in a slugfest 19-7 in their last meeting. Nathan Dick was 16/23 for 187 yards passing and added 55 yards rushing and a touchdown in the victory. Rocky currently rides a 14 game win streak against MSU-Northern. Northern’s last victory came on Herb Klindt Field in 2015, 41-44.

Kickoff is at 1 PM and you can watch the game live on SWX.