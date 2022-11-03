Rocky Football takes on MSU-Northern in Havre as regular season winds down

BILLINGS--The Battlin’ Bears travel to Havre to take on MSU-Northern Saturday afternoon.

Recap From Tech: The Battlin’ Bears went down to the wire with No. 23 ranked Montana Tech, but ultimately fell short on a final drive effort, losing 20-17. Tech’s offense gained just 10 more yards on the game total than Rocky and the Battlin’ Bears were held out of the endzone in the second half.

Scouting the Skylights: MSU-Northern currently sits at 0-8 on the season, looking for their first victory. The Skylights have been shut out in their last two games on the road and haven’t scored since a first quarter field goal against Carroll College on October 8th.

Northern averages 73 yards per game in the air, and -0.4 yards rushing per game. Quarterback Kaymen Cureton is the current starter for the Skylights. In six games, Cureton has thrown for 327 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. Freshman Mason Dionne is the team’s leading rusher with 114 total yards on the season, while TaVarus George is the team’s leading receiver with 11 receptions for 85 yards on the season.

Junior linebacker Dylan Wampler continues to do it all for Northern, averaging 8.8 tackles per game with 4.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and an interception on the season. Senior safety Hunter Riley follows right behind Wampler, averaging 8.4 tackles per game with two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, and two pass break ups. Wampler is second in the Frontier Conference in tackles per game, while Riley is third.

History: The Battlin’ Bears won the last matchup against the Skylights at home, winning 56-0 earlier this season. The Battlin’ Bears have won the last 14 straight matchups against Northern.

Social Media: Follow @BattlinBears on twitter for live updates as the game goes on

Article by Brandon Stinson of Rocky Mountain College Athletics