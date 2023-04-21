BILLINGS- Spring camp draws to a close on Saturday for Rocky Mountain College Football. The Battlin' Bears will host their spring football game at 2 PM at Herb Klindt Field.

Head Coach Chris Stuzriem said the team has some minor injuries suffered throughout the spring season, nothing serious, but enough that will prevent the group from splitting into two separate teams for the game.

Instead, it will be a multitude of offense vs. defense situations with guys down the depth chart competing against each other. There will be some special teams' situations as well.

After the game, Rocky will host their annual 'Bear Bash' and you can learn more about that event here.