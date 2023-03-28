BILLINGS, Mont.- The Battlin’ Bears football team has released its ten game 2023 schedule.

The 2023 schedule features eight Frontier Conference matchups, including a matchup with the newly entered Arizona Christian on November 4th.

The Battlin’ Bears will play two non-conference matchups. First, Rocky will host Dickinson State to begin the season at home, followed by a non-conference matchup with MSU-Northern in Havre.

The season opener against Dickinson State will kick off at 6:00pm (MT).

The Battlin’ Bears will kick their conference slate off with a home matchup against Carroll College on September 16th. Rocky will then hit the road for two straight weeks, first taking on Eastern Oregon on September 23rd, then at College of Idaho on September 30th.

Rocky football will finish their final five games alternating home and away contests, as they will host Southern Oregon on October 7th, Montana Tech on October 21st, and MSU-Northern on November 11th, while taking on Montana Western in Dillon on October 14th and Arizona Christian in Glendale on November 4th.

Kick off time at Arizona Christian will be 6:00pm (MST) on November 4th.

The Battlin’ Bears have their byes on September 9th and October 28th.

"I'm really excited about adding Dickinson back to the schedule and continuing those tough matchups." Coach Chris Stutzriem said. "I think cutting down the double ups to only one game this season really helps us as a conference and will help the Frontier get more teams into the playoffs."

All other game times, excluding the Dickinson State and Arizona Christian games, will be 1:00pm.