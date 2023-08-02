BILLINGS- The countdown has begun as we approach the first college football weekend of the year.



For Rocky Football, that will be on August 26 against Dickinson State. On Monday, the Battlin' Bears kicked off their fall camp as they prepare for the 2023 campaign.



Last season, Rocky finished 6-4, falling in three of their final four games. In the conference's preseason coaches' poll, the Battlin' Bears came in fifth. College of Idaho, who claimed a share of the conference title a year ago, was picked to win the Frontier.

Head coach Chris Stutzirem begins his fourth season in charge of the program and said part of the first week is just getting guys settled into college life and back into a football routine.

"Returners had a great summer, had over 90 guys here in June and July and just really excited about our leadership right now and the competition, doing some different things at practice to get some different guys involved and compete," Stutzriem said.

With over 100 guys on the gridiron, keeping guys involved can be challenge, but one the Battlin' Bears are happy to take on. They're focused on themselves, focused on competing for starting jobs, playing time, as they prepare for that first matchup with the Blue Hawks.