BILLINGS- After claiming a share of the Frontier Conference title last season, Rocky football is back on the field for spring camp, looking to build on that success.

Battlin' Bears quarterback Nathan Dick is taking in his fifth spring ball. The junior from Billings said it's still a blast to be out on the field this time of year with the guys.

"You always get excited when you get to come out here. When you go through winter conditioning, and lifting four-five days a week, running a few times a week, you think 'I can't wait to get the pads on and play football," Dick said.

Head coach Chris Stutzriem said some points of emphasis this spring are working on improving the team's competitive mindset in an effort to get out to stronger starts in games. He's also a big believer in working on situational football during spring camp.

"So red-zone, third down, two minute, four-minute, backed up so doing those things to teach guys more, overtime a big part of it as well," Stutzriem said.



Rocky boasts 88 players currently in their program, creating fierce competition for spots on the field.

"Very excited, we have a big recruiting class and that's okay but really excited about the guys we have bought in right now," Stutzriem said.

There's been a lot of success on Rocky's campus as of late. The ski program had another championship winning season. Rocky golf is national ranked and the women's basketball team recently completed the most successful season in program history.

The football guys were often there for the big women's basketball games in the Fortin Center, showing their support for their fellow Battlin' Bears.

"Our athletes get along. You know they do; they support each other they're friends with each other they have classes together so that's a big part of it and everyone wants to be around when teams are winning," Stutzriem said.

Dick added, "You know we are just one big family and it's really fun to see them have success and stuff. That's all credit to them and Coach Keller. Everything he went through and the whole team went through to be able to do what they did that's something truly special and the best season they've had ever here. Just really cool to see and be a part of."

Rocky football proved the doubters wrong when they claimed a share of the conference championship a year ago, but still the Battlin' Bears fell short of a trip to the playoffs. Dick said that's not lost on this group at spring ball.

"There's just a glow around here that everyone's excited. We're not satisfied with what we did last year, we weren't where we want to be. We had a successful season, but when you're tied with other teams it's not the end goal so we still have to work on ourselves and go from there."

Rocky plays their spring football game on campus at 6 PM on April 8.