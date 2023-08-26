BILLINGS--Frontier Conference football kicked off on Saturday, and Rocky Mountain College started their season 1-0 in dramatic fashion.

Rocky hosted former Frontier Conference opponent Dickinson State. Since 2008, Rocky has an 11-2 record against Dickinson, and a perfect 6-0 record against them at home.

Football fans of all ages were there taking in the game, and the Blue Hawks were in the driver's seat in the first quarter. They scored on their first possession of the game, and then Will Madler found Galen Brantley III, who had a clear path to the end zone.