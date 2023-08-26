  • Katelyn McLean SWX Sports Reporter

BILLINGS--Frontier Conference football kicked off on Saturday, and Rocky Mountain College started their season 1-0 in dramatic fashion.
 
Rocky hosted former Frontier Conference opponent Dickinson State. Since 2008, Rocky has an 11-2 record against Dickinson, and a perfect 6-0 record against them at home. 
 
Football fans of all ages were there taking in the game, and the Blue Hawks were in the driver's seat in the first quarter. They scored on their first possession of the game, and then Will Madler found Galen Brantley III, who had a clear path to the end zone. 
 
The Battlin Bears kept it close with defense though, they recovered three turnovers total, two of which were recovered by Ty Reynolds. 
 
Rocky got on the board in the second quarter when Trent Nobach found DeNiro Killian Jr. That touchdown plus two field goals sent the teams into the locker room tied at half. 
 
The Battlin Bears came out recharged in the second half and took the lead on their first drive of the game.
 
There was lots of defense and no scoring until the final few minutes. The Blue Hawks marched down the field, converting on both 4th and 2 and 4th and 5. They were denied twice at the goal line, but on third down, Madler found Noah Sickler in the corner of the end zone. 
 
The Hawks decided to go for two with less than ten seconds remaining, and the Rocky defense broke up the pass in the corner of the end zone. 
 
The Battlin' Bears remained perfect at home against Dickinson State with a 20-19 win. 

