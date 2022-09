BILLINGS--The Battlin' Bears kicked off their season Saturday at home against College of Idaho.

The Yotes were fierce on both sides of the ball, holding the Battlin Bears to two field goals and one touchdown. Rocky went into the half trailing by two, 21-18, but both teams were scoreless in the second half.

The Battlin' Bears had a chance to score, but they were stopped short on fourth down.

Rocky falls to College of Idaho at home 21-18.