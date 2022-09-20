BILLINGS- From Rocky football claiming a share of the Frontier Conference title, to the women's basketball program making a deep run in the NAIA national tournament, it's been a fun first year for Rocky athletic director Jim Klemann.

The ski program continues to see dominance, men's and women's golf has been at the top of the conference and Sydney Little Light won a national championship. There's plenty to be happy about right now if you're a Battlin' Bear.

Klemann spoke with SWX's Chris Byers about what his staff has been able to accomplish in year one, and what could be in store for the future of Rocky Athletics.