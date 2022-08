BILLINGS, Mont., Aug 29, 2022- In an abundance of caution, Rocky Mountain College and College of Idaho have agreed to move the start time for Saturday’s football game to 11:30 a.m. (MST) due to a high heat index forecasted in Billings for Saturday afternoon.

Gates for Saturday’s game at Herb Klindt Field will open 60 minutes before the start of the game at 10:30 a.m. The Tailgate Lot will open at 8:30 a.m.