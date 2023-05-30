BILLINGS--It's back! Although many would say it never left. The Rimrock Rivalry between Rocky Mountain College and MSU-Billings is officially on the table and ready to move forward this fall on a more permanent basis.

The rivalry will be decided over 11 sports between the two schools, and they will be battling for the Bruce Parker Trophy, named after the man who was instrumental in developing both schools' athletic programs.

"It's really special, and really grateful for Lisa and her family as we got the opportunity to talk with Lisa and get her blessing to name this cup after Bruce," Rocky Mountain College Athletic Director Jim Klemann said.

"Me and Jim were under the same mindset, getting Lisa's approval was big for us, and we wanted to do it the right way," MSU-Billings Athletic Director Mike Bazemore said.