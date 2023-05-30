  • Katelyn McLean SWX Sports Reporter

It's back! Although many would say it never left. The Rimrock Rivalry between Rocky Mountain College and MSU-Billings is officially on the table and ready to move forward this fall on a more permanent basis.

BILLINGS--It's back! Although many would say it never left. The Rimrock Rivalry between Rocky Mountain College and MSU-Billings is officially on the table and ready to move forward this fall on a more permanent basis.

The rivalry will be decided over 11 sports between the two schools, and they will be battling for the Bruce Parker Trophy, named after the man who was instrumental in developing both schools' athletic programs. 
 
"It's really special, and really grateful for Lisa and her family as we got the opportunity to talk with Lisa and get her blessing to name this cup after Bruce," Rocky Mountain College Athletic Director Jim Klemann said.
 
"Me and Jim were under the same mindset, getting Lisa's approval was big for us, and we wanted to do it the right way," MSU-Billings Athletic Director Mike Bazemore said.
 
The two schools are separated by less than two miles on Poly Drive. While no conference championships will be on the line and there are no postseason berths to be had, make no mistake, the players do get a little amped when it comes to facing their inner-city rivals.
 
"I know for me coming from my background, beating your siblings, your cousins, your parents, guardians, that was everything, so that's the essence of it," Bazemore said.
 
In each sport, the winner gets 30 points, and the losing team gets 15. The trophy will be awarded during the Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year banquet in May. It's bragging rights to the school, but beyond that, it's a healthy rivalry for the city of Billings.
 
"There's a community impact piece, and I think that's one thing. We're starting to engage both of our Student Advisory Councils, and we are going to work together and look at some causes that will impact the community of Billings.  Have our venues and competitions be an opportunity to have an impact in Billings, so that's the next piece of this," Klemann said.
 
The Rimrock Rivalry begins August 5th, when the 'Jackets and Bears meet on the pitch. 

Tags

Recommended for you