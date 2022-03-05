Richtman Named MVP, Orediggers Finish 6th at Nationals

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Becca Richtman nearly pulled of the "triple crown" at the NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships missing by just three hundredths of a second. Richtman took first place in the one mile and 3000m races and finished in second in the 5000m.

"Obviously Becca was the one that many people had their eyes on," said Head Coach Zach Kughn . "A lot of pressure comes with being ranked first in three events and actually trying to do all three. She really looked awesome out there, she showed such strength and maturity."

The senior from Ellburn, Illinois, is now a three-time national champion for the Orediggers. Richtman won the steeple chase last spring at the outdoor national championship.

"Her thousands of miles paid off with two national titles. The break between the 3k and 5k was only 35min and she narrowly lost that one. That runner-up finish in her 6th race in three days is almost just as impressive."

Richtman won the mile with a time of 4:55.76 and the 3000m with a time of 9:58.87.

Kelli Dorn of Vanguard just edged Richtman at the end of the 5000m. Dorn finished with a time of 17:05.70 and Richtman had a 17:06.06.

Richtman was named the Most Valuable Performer. Richtman scored the most points by an individual finishing with 28.

"She racked up 28 points, good enough to get our team 6th in the nation and also snagged her the MVP of the meet award. That award was her motivation for running all three events and I'm really happy she was able to get it."

The Orediggers finished in sixth place overall at the meet with Richtman scoring all of Tech's points.

Indiana Tech won the meet with 127 points followed by William Carey with 55 and Concordia (Neb.) with 45.

Richtman is now a seven-time All-American for the Orediggers in cross country and track & field.

Freshman Natylia Jacobson finished third in her heat in the 60m dash with a personal best 7.72 seconds. Jacobson finished 17th in the meet.

Freshman Hailey Nielson finished ninth in her heat in the 3000m with a time of 10:22.03 and was 16th in the meet.

"Our young team had an outstanding season and this meet really capped things off well. Tylia ran a PR and moved up five spots from her seed. 17th in the nation in the 60m as a freshman is no joke. Hailey also got some great national meet experience and came away finishing 16th."

"Our women's team was 11th at cross country nationals and now 6th at indoor nationals. We are now sitting 3rd for Program of the Year and that's great motivation heading into outdoors. Montana Tech is on the map."

Montana Tech's outdoor track & field season begins in just three weeks.