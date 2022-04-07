BILLINGS- Rocky Mountain College track and field has been making headlines with runners qualifying for the NAIA national track and field meet, and many boasting record-breaking performances.

"We have some kids that are putting in the work, above and beyond what some of the kids in the past have done and they're getting rewarded for it," said Rocky Coach Mike McLean.

One of those runners is Mei-Li Stevens, a senior from Lodge Grass, who recently qualified for her third trip the nationals in the marathon. Stevens took third at the national meet last year.

"Don't go out to hot down there or you're going to die, and just be confident," Stevens said on what she learned in her previous two trips. "I would like to beat my time from last year so like a 3:10 and see how that would place me but maybe top-three, we'll see how it goes," she said.





Stevens currently holds three records as a Battlin' Bear including the marathan and the half marathon. She's also one of three runners on the team from the Crow reservation, joining teammates Marion Hugs and Sydney Little Light.



Little Light took second at the NAIA Cross Country Championships in the fall, and recently set a new Rocky record in the 1500 meter. Her time at 4:32.29 is the third fastest time in the country this year.

"I like it a lot, I think it's fun. Sydney and Marion, who went to Hardin, and I never went to school with them, so it's nice to have a connection with them now and knowing all the same people and everything. Our families all really support each other everybody knows everybody on the reservation so it's just nice, it's familiar," Stevens said.

Also breaking records this spring is Rocky freshman and Billings native Kellan Wahl. The Billings Central graduate recently set new program records in the 200- (26.21 seconds) and 400-meter dash (1:00.68).

"I was surprised to be breaking records already because most of my fast times come at the end so breaking those records it gives me motivation to keep competing and hopefully cut my times down even more," Wahl said.

Wahl said running for Rocky now feels more like a job, where she's constantly driven to compete at the highest level possible. She said the distance runners like Stevens and Little Light have been great helpful this season.

"It's been super fun. It's been fun to meet new teammates especially the distance runners seem to take me under their wing and really helped me through this process," she said.

Wahl said the training at Rocky has also helped her quickly set impressive times.

"We've had a lot of variety in practices... we do pool workouts, run on the football field, hill workouts across the street and I think it's the variety helping me. I've also dedicated myself to weightlifting a lot more than in high school, so I think that's helping me a lot," Wahl said.

Jackson Wilson and Jackson Duffey also recently qualified for nationals. Wilson qualified with an "A" standard, Duffey with a "B" standard as both men broke Rocky running records in the 5000 meters.



The track and field national championships aren't until the end of May. Already with a good start to the season, these Battlin' Bears will continue to push the boundaries of what's possible.

"I think we are all just trying to work our hardest and it's important to compete and make a name for ourselves as a team," Wahl said.

Rocky Track and Field is in action this weekend at the South Dakota Mines in Rapid City, SD.