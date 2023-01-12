BILLINGS, Mont.. Jan. 12, 2022- Rocky Women's Basketball took their first conference loss of the season Thursday evening, falling to No. 12 ranked Montana Western 83-58.

The Bulldogs were lights out from the field to begin the game in Dillon, shooting 17-25 from the field in the first half, including 8-9 during the second quarter to jump out to a 44-27 lead at halftime.

Both teams had a slow third quarter, as the Battlin’ Bears only shot 4-18 from the field, while Western only shot 3-15 from the field. When the Battlin’ Bears found their rhythm offensively in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs were able to respond, scoring 27 points in the fourth quarter to secure the 25-point victory.

The Battlin’ Bears were led by 14 points and a block by Ky Buell and 13 points from Morgan Baird, both off of the bench. Dominique Stephens also added 12 points for Rocky.

The Bulldogs had five players score in double figures, led by Jordan Sweeney, who finished with 14 points, six assists, and two steals.

Shainey Mack also added 13 points and three steals. The Battlin’ Bears (12-5, 4-1 conf.) head to Great Falls on Saturday to take on University of Providence