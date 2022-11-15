BILLINGS--The Yellowjackets beat the Battlin Bears 71-56 when they met up Tuesday night in a men's basketball crosstown exhibition.

Rocky took an early lead and lead for the first five minutes of the game, but they were quickly overtaken by a fast-paced offensive swarm of Yellowjackets.

Carrington Wiggins had 14 points for MSUB, and Steven Richardson had 13. Wiggins shot an even 50% from the field, and Richardson's field goal percentage was just over 50%.

Kael Robinson led the Battlin Bear offense with 18 points and Jesse Owens followed with 10.