HAVRE- The Battlin' Bears scored in spurts all game, but ultimately fell to MSU-Northern 74 to 67. The Battlin' Bears finish 11-17, 4-9 on the season.

Rocky was led on offense by Abdul Bah , who had a game high 26 points and five rebounds. Jesse Owens added 16 points. Beau Santistevan added 10 points and five rebounds. The Battlin' Bears shot 41.5 percent from the field, 20.8 percent from the arc, and 66.7 percent from the line.

MSU-Northern (19-12, 6-9) was led by Mascio McCadney with 18 points, two rebounds, and two assists. David Harris added 17 points and nine rebounds. CJ Nelson contributed 12 points. The Light shot 52.7 percent from the field, 35.7 percent from deep, and 55 percent from the charity stripe.

Rocky had nine points off turnovers to the Lights' eight points. Rocky had 26 points in the paint to MSU-Northern's 32 points. Rocky had three more rebounds in the contest.

MSU-Northern will now travel to Carroll College to take on the Saints at 7 p.m. on Friday February 27.