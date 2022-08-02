Montana Western finished the 2021 season ranked at No. 18 in the final NAIA rankings after claiming a share of the Frontier Conference title. The Bulldogs completed the season 8-4 and finished up the season with a first-round bid to the NAIA Football Championship Series.
The Frontier Conference also saw Rocky Mountain College at the No. 19 spot. Carroll College and College of Idaho are both receiving votes for the top 25.
To view the full release, click here.
College Football America Yearbook also released its 2022 NAIA Preseason Top 30 on the evening of Thursday July 28, listing Montana Western Football at No. 20.
The 2022 College Football America Yearbook features more than 900 college football teams from the United States and Canada in more than 250 striking, full-color pages. That includes every team from the NCAA (FBS, FCS, Division II and Division III), NAIA, NJCAA, CCCAA and U Sports (Canada). It also includes dozens of action shots and stadium photos taken by the CFA staff.
Other Frontier Conference teams included in the top 30 includes Rocky Mountain College (22), College of Idaho (26), and Carroll College (30).