Montana Tech's Richtman, Rocky's Little Light win NAIA national championships

GULF SHORES, Ala. — Two Frontier Conference standouts won NAIA national championships at the NAIA Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship in Alabama.

Richtman won the 10,000 meter run on Thursday, clinching her fourth national championship as an Oredigger. On Friday she finished in second in the 5000 meters and 3000 meter steeplechase.

Richtman's performance helped the Montana Tech women finish eighth as a team and she was named MVP of the meet.

Rocky Mountain College's Sydney Little Light competed in the finals in the 800 meter and 1500 meter runs. Little Light broke her own Rocky record in the 1500 (again), and secured her first national championship in 4:25.9. Little Light finished in sixth in the 800 meters.

Battlin' Bears senior and Lodge Grass native Mei-Li Stevens took sixth in the women's half marathon with a time of 1:27.33, claiming All-American honors.

Rocky's Jackson Wilson claimed All-American honors in the 5000 meters, finishing third in 14:50.08.