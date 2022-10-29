BILLINGS--Rocky led in the first half, but Montana Tech scored 13 points in the second half to overtake the Battlin Bears.

Rocky struck first with six minutes left in the first quarter when George Tribble Jr found Trae Henry for a 60-yard touchdown pass.

Early in the second quarter Tribble found Henry again for the pair's second score of the game to go up 14-0.

Montana Tech got on the board shortly before halftime with a Blake Thelen pass to Logan Kennedy for a 21-yard touchdown.

The Orediggers scored first in the second half and tied the game up when Blake Counts punched it in from the one-yard line.

The Battlin' Bears took the lead back at the end of the third quarter with a 28-yard field goal.

The only points scored in the second half were two Montana Tech field goals by Ryan Lowry to take a 20-17 lead.