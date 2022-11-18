Little Light Takes Third and Wilson Takes 16th to Highlight Rocky’s Performance at the NAIA National Championship Meet

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2022- Rocky Mountain College Cross Country performed well at the NAIA National Championship Meet in Tallahassee, highlighted by a third place finish by Sydney Little Light and a 16th place finish by Jackson Wilson.

The day was kicked off with the men’s 8K, in which junior Jackson Wilson finished in 16th with a time of 24:34.3. Wilson took a conservative start to the race, passing the first checkpoint (1170m) in 57th place. As the pack dispersed, Wilson pushed forward, remaining in the top 20 group for the last 5000 meters of the race. Wilson improved on his 62nd place finish last season in this same meet.

Abraham Clelangam, a freshman from Oklahoma City University, was the individual champion, finishing in 23:41.9. Dordt University won the meet as a team, with four finishers in the top 25 places.

The women’s 5K followed, with the Battlin’ Bears women competing as a team. Sydney Little Light led the way with a third place finish in 17.25.6. Little Light finished second in last year’s national championship meet, but ran almost 40 seconds faster this year than last. All-Frontier Conference freshman Jayden Woodland finished in 19:04.4, freshman Kallyn Wilkins finished in 19:34.5, freshman Rylie Schoenfeld finished in 19:58.6, and sophomore Chloe Bryntesen finished in 20:53.7 to round out the Battlin’ Bears scorers.

Sophomore Violet Carter finished in 23:08.1 and freshman Cora Moriarty finished in 25.01.6 to complete the Rocky competitors. The Battlin’ Bears finished in 25th as a team with a team score of 631. Lina May, a senior from William Carey, led the entire race and finished as the individual champion finishing in 16:50.9. Taylor University won the meet as a team by a wide margin, with four finishers inside the top 15.

Article by Brandon Stinson of Rocky Mountain College Athletics