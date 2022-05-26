Editor's note: Rocky Release.
GULF SHORES, Ala., May 26, 2022- The Rocky Mountain College, Battlin' Bears traveled to compete in the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships, Wednesday, today, and Friday.
Sydney Little Light ran the semifinal for the 800 meters. She placed first in her heat, and will advance to the final. She ran a time of 2:10.94.
Sydney Little Light will compete in the 1500 and 800 meter finals tomorrow. Mei-Li Stevens will compete in the half marathon. Jackson Duffey and Jackson Wilson will compete in the 5000 meter finals tomorrow.