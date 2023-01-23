WHITEFISH, Mont., Jan 23, 2023- The Frontier Conference announced the Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference Players of the Week Monday, in which Sydney Little Light and Jackson Wilson earned Track Athletes of the Week awards for the second consecutive week.

Little Light, a senior from Crow Agency, Montana was named women’s indoor track athlete of the week. At the Bobcat Challenge, hosted by Montana State University, Little Light won the women’s mile with an A-Standard time of 5:06.31.

Little Light’s 4:46.77 altitude/track adjusted time ranks her second in the NAIA in the mile this season. The mile is the second event Little Light has finished in an NAIA A-Standard qualifying time after doing so in the 3000 meter last weekend.

Wilson, a junior from Box Elder, South Dakota is the men’s track athlete of the week. At the Bobcat Challenge, Wilson placed second in the men’s mile, finishing in 4:19.83, another NAIA A-Standard qualifying time.

Wilson’s 4:11.03 altitude/track adjusted time of 4:11.03 also ranks him second in the NAIA this season.