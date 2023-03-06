BROOKINGS, S.D.- Sydney Little Light and Jackson Wilson both added All-American honors at the 2023 NAIA Indoor T&F National Championships Saturday.

Sydney Little Light finished second overall in the Women's One Mile with a personal best time of 4:49.66. Little Light's performance earned her the ninth total All-American award of her Rocky career.

Jackson Wilson finished fourth overall in the Men's 3000-meter with a personal best time of 8:24.78. Wilson's performance earned him the sixth total All-American award of his Rocky career.

Jay Jetmore also competed Saturday afternoon, finishing in 19th place in the Men's Pole Vault with a mark of 4.50-meters.

The Battlin' Bears will open up their outdoor season with the MSUB/Rocky Meet on March 18th, which will be held at Lockwood High School.