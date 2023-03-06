Little Light Takes Third and Wilson Takes 16th to Highlight Rocky’s Performance at the NAIA National Championship Meet

Rocky Mountain College Cross Country performed well at the NAIA National Championship Meet in Tallahassee, highlighted by a third place finish by Sydney Little Light and a 16th place finish by Jackson Wilson.

BROOKINGS, S.D.-  Sydney Little Light and Jackson Wilson both added All-American honors at the 2023 NAIA Indoor T&F National Championships Saturday. 

Sydney Little Light finished second overall in the Women's One Mile with a personal best time of 4:49.66. Little Light's performance earned her the ninth total All-American award of her Rocky career. 

Jackson Wilson finished fourth overall in the Men's 3000-meter with a personal best time of 8:24.78. Wilson's performance earned him the sixth total All-American award of his Rocky career. 

Jay Jetmore also competed Saturday afternoon, finishing in 19th place in the Men's Pole Vault with a mark of 4.50-meters. 

The Battlin' Bears will open up their outdoor season with the MSUB/Rocky Meet on March 18th, which will be held at Lockwood High School.

