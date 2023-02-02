BILLINGS, Mont.- No. 22 ranked Rocky Women's Basketball grabbed a 61-44 victory over University of Providence Thursday evening behind a dominant second half from the Battlin' Bears.

Gracee Lekvold was the engine for the Battlin' Bears on both ends of the floor throughout, grabbing seven quick points in the first quarter, while getting the assignment of guarding the Argo's leading scorer Reed Hazard and holding her to only five points on the evening.

A half-court heave by Tynesha Parnell splashed in to beat the first quarter buzzer, giving the Battlin' Bears a three point advantage.

The Battlin' Bears shot only 28.6% (4-14) from the field in the second quarter, as the Argos finished the final five minutes of the second quarter on a 9-2 run to give them a one point lead going into the halftime break.

Rocky would separate themselves in the third quarter on both ends, hitting four threes and shooting 43.8% from the field while holding the Argos to only seven points on 2-9 shooting from the field.

More of the same for the Battlin' Bears in the fourth quarter as they cruised to a 15-point victory. Rocky outscored the Argos 34-16 in the second half, while holding Providence to 5-23 shooting from the field and 0-9 from three-point range in the half.

The Battlin' Bears were led by a career high 19 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals from Gracee Lekvold , 10 points, five rebounds, and four assists from Kloie Thatcher , and nine points and eight rebounds from Dominique Stephens .

The Argos were led by 10 points and four rebounds from McKenna Reggear, while Brooklyn Harn added seven points and five rebounds.

The Battlin' Bears (16-7, 8-3 conf.) will be on the road to take on Montana Tech Saturday afternoon in Butte.