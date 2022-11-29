BILLINGS- Basketball fans in Billings will certainly recognize two players in the Rocky men's basketball's backcourt this season who have been playing together for a very long time.

Jesse Owens and Cade Tyson have been running together on the basketball court since junior high. That carried over to West high, where the two played three more seasons. Now, Cade and Jesse are back, this time with the Battlin' Bears and head coach Bill Dreikosen couldn't be happier.

"I think they feed off each other, they got confidence in one another, both good ball handling balls so they're a dynamic duo for us from the guard's perspective," said Coach Dreikosen.

Owens and Tyson are both sophomores now for Rocky. Both took very different paths to reunite at Rocky. Cade's father, Calvin, once ran the offense for the Battlin' Bears, and the decision to follow his dad seemed only natural.

As for Jesse, let's just say it's been interesting. After graduating from West, Owens signed to play football at the University of Montana. Touted as one of the top incoming freshmen, there were high hopes for Owens, but basketball came calling. He transferred to Montana State where he spent one season, then finally to the Bears, where he has found a home back in Billings, and a familiar face in the backcourt.

"I think everybody goes through things for a reason, and there's a plan for everybody. Mine was a little more up/down, here/there, but it's helped me find myself, find what I love to do," Owens said.

Tyson is the ultimate team player. At West, he was one of the state's most prolific class AA scorers. Then, became the facilitator for guys like Owens.

"I like playing with him because of the familiarity we have with one another. I know when he's going to do something. For example, I'll be dribbling he's behind him, I'll pound it between my legs and he's right there for a catch and shoot," Tyson explained.



Owens added his thoughts on the pair's chemistry, "There's that all-time chemistry like we know what each other will do. We don't have to talk about a lot of things like some of the guys are still getting a feel for everybody. But like with me and him if I do one thing, he does this or if he does something, I know to go do this."



That has carried over to the college game. Owens scored a career-high 24 points last Friday against Dakota State, and is currently averaging better than 13 points per contest.

Bottom line, these two guys would love to be responsible for helping turn around a program that has struggled over the last three seasons.

"I think the fact we've been through that helps us and the fact we've been playing together for three years now this will be our third year with the main core and I think that goes a long way," Tyson said.



Teammates and friends, back together at The Rock. Could be a whole lot of fun for the Battlin' Bears this season.