Tribble Jr. is a redshirt junior transfer from Las Vegas, Nevada, making his way to Rocky from Feather River College. Tribble Jr. said he knew when he came to Rocky, Nate Dick was their as an established starter. What drew him to Billings was the coaches, the culture, and the opportunity to be a part of a winning program.
George Tribble Jr. answering the call for Rocky at quarterback
BILLINGS- George Tribble Jr. is answering the call for the Battlin' Bears under center.
In his two starts in place for Nate Dick, Tribble Jr. has gone 2-0 with wins over MSU-Northern and Montana Western, vaulting Rocky up to #17 in the national rankings. Rocky has won three in a row overall and are currently second in the Frontier Conference .
Nate Dick is considered to be week-to-week with his injury and all signs point to Tribble Jr. getting his third consecutive start on Saturday when Rocky hosts Eastern Oregon. That game will broadcast live on SWX at 1 PM.
Spencer Martin
Videos
