BILLINGS- George Tribble Jr. is answering the call for the Battlin' Bears under center.

In his two starts in place for Nate Dick, Tribble Jr. has gone 2-0 with wins over MSU-Northern and Montana Western, vaulting Rocky up to #17 in the national rankings. Rocky has won three in a row overall and are currently second in the Frontier Conference .



Tribble Jr. is a redshirt junior transfer from Las Vegas, Nevada, making his way to Rocky from Feather River College. Tribble Jr. said he knew when he came to Rocky, Nate Dick was their as an established starter. What drew him to Billings was the coaches, the culture, and the opportunity to be a part of a winning program.

"I just wanted to come somewhere where I can compete and also just be a part of a group, a winning program. Just wanted to be a part of a bunch of guys that want to win, and just want to work. Just constantly want to work and compete. That's what brought me here and then just knowing that I'm a competitor myself and now I just want to just make the dudes better, whoever I'm competing with, working with, just want to make them better," said Tribble Jr.

Nate Dick is considered to be week-to-week with his injury and all signs point to Tribble Jr. getting his third consecutive start on Saturday when Rocky hosts Eastern Oregon. That game will broadcast live on SWX at 1 PM.