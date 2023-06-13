BILLINGS--The Frontier Conference is among the very best in the NAIA. That said, when it comes to the postseason, usually, it's the regular season champion that qualifies with the rest of the field on the outside looking in.

That could very well change beginning this fall. Recently, the NAIA voted to expand the postseason from 16 to 20 teams, and that opens the door for additional at-large bids to the playoffs.

The Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears were left out of the postseason a couple of years ago, despite winning seven games and a share of the league title. Now, with those additional bids, conferences like the Frontier could see multiple teams in the postseason.

And that's a good thing according to Bears athletic director, Jim Klemann.

"So, the NAIA has kind of a benchmark that they look at as being 20% of the postseason, and as we've seen continued growth in the NAIA, especially in football, I think this year we'll go in at about 99 teams," Klemann said.

"So that kind of warranted that reevaluation look of trying to get the postseason to 20%. And so that then opened up to get us to 20 teams now in the postseason and for the Frontier Conference, I think that's going to be huge."

Rocky Mountain College opens their football season at home against Dickinson State on August 26.