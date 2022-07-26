Editor's note: Frontier Conference Release.
GREAT FALLS — Montana Western is the preseason favorite to win the 2022 Frontier Conference football championship in a poll of the league’s head football coaches.
Carroll College and Rocky Mountain College tied for second in the balloting. College of Idaho finished fourth followed by Montana Tech, Eastern Oregon, Southern Oregon and MSU-Northern.
Montana Western received four-first place votes, Carroll College received three-first place votes and College of Idaho received one-first place vote.
College of Idaho, Montana Western and Rocky Mountain College tied for the conference championship in 2021 with identical 7-3 conference marks.
Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own teams. First place was worth seven points, second place worth six points, third place worth five points, fourth place worth four points, fifth place worth three points, sixth place worth two points and seventh place worth one point. First place votes in parenthesis.
|School
|Points
|Montana Western
|43 (4)
|Carroll College
|37 (3)
|Rocky Mountain College
|37
|College of Idaho
|33 (1)
|Montana Tech
|30
|Eastern Oregon
|19
|Southern Oregon
|17
|MSU-Northern
|7