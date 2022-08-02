Editor's note: Frontier Conference Release.

WHITEFISH, Mont., Aug. 2, 2022 — Defending conference tournament and regular season champion University of Providence is the favorite of the Frontier Conference volleyball coaches to win the 2022 conference title.

Providence and Montana Tech each received three-first place votes but the Argos edged Montana Tech by one point as the coaches’ favorite.

Carroll College finished third in the poll followed by Rocky Mountain College, Montana Western and MSU-Northern.

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own teams. First place was worth five points, a second place vote is worth four points, a third place vote is worth three points, a fourth place vote is worth two points and a fifth place vote is worth one point. First-place votes in parentheses.