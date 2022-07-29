BILLINGS, Mont., July 29, 2022- College Football America Yearbook released its 2022 NAIA Preseason Top 30 on Thursday evening, listing Rocky Football at No. 22. This announcement came 2 days after Rocky was picked to finish second in the Frontier Conference Coaches Poll. This marks the first time Rocky Football has been ranked in College Football America Yearbook's Preseason Ranking since 2019, when Rocky was No. 15.

The 2022 College Football America Yearbook features more than 900 college football teams from the United States and Canada in more than 250 striking, full-color pages. That includes every team from the NCAA (FBS, FCS, Division II and Division III), NAIA, NJCAA, CCCAA and U Sports (Canada). It also includes dozens of action shots and stadium photos taken by the CFA staff.

Defending NAIA Champion and winners of three of the last four NAIA Football Championships Morningside College was ranked No. 1, while 2021 runner-up Grand View University was ranked No. 3.

Other Frontier Conference teams included in the top 30 includes Montana Western (20), College of Idaho (26), and Carroll College (30).