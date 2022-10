KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Four teams in the Frontier Conference are ranked in the latest NAIA Top-25 football poll.

College of Idaho and Rocky Mountain College both dropped in the poll after losses on Saturday. The Yotes fell five spots to #12. Rocky fell ten spots to #24 after their loss in Helena to Carroll College.

The Fighting Saints crack the Top-25 after the win over the Battlin' Bears and now sit at #25. Montana Tech moved up one spot to #23.