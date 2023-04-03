WHITEFISH, Mont.- The Frontier Conference announced the Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference Players of the Week Monday, in which four Battlin’ Bears were honored.

Haydn Driver, a senior from Sandton, South Africa, is the Men’s Golfer of the Week. Driver finished tied for fifth at the ERAU Spring invite in Prescott, Arizona, after shooting a three-under-par 213 (73, 71, 69), leading the Battlin’ Bears to a third place finish. This is Driver’s third Golfer of the Week award this season and the seventh total award of his career.

Jay Jetmore, a sophomore from Red Lodge, Montana, is the Men’s Field Athlete of the Week. Jetmore finished in first place in the Men’s Pole Vault at the Yellowjackets/Battlin’ Bears Open on Saturday. Jetmore’s winning vault of 4.80 meters was an NAIA A-Standard vault, set a new personal best, broke his own school record, and tied him for the fifth highest vault in the NAIA this season. Jetmore also placed fifth in the Men’s 100-Meter and ran legs on the winning 4x100-Meter Relay team and the sixth place finishing 4x400-Meter Relay team. This is Jetmore’s third Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week award of his career and the fourth total Athlete of the Week award of his career.

Sydney Little Light, a senior from Crow Agency, Montana, is the Women’s Track Athlete of the Week. Little Light won the women’s 5000-meter race at the Yellowjackets/Battlin’ Bears Open on Saturday with an NAIA A-Standard adjusted time of 17:21.93. Little Light’s finish is a new Rocky school record and is the eighth fastest time in the NAIA this season. This is Little Light’s eighth Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week accolade of her career and the 25th total athlete of the week award of her career.

Claire Wright, a senior from Chowchilla, California, is the Women’s Golfer of the Week. Wright took home an individual victory at the ERAU Spring Invitational in Prescott, Arizona, after shooting a one-under-par 215 (71, 76, 68), leading the Battlin’ Bears to a second place finish. This is Wright's second Golfer of the Week award this season and the 10th total award of her career.