VISBY, Sweden., Sept. 6, 2022- Former Rocky guard N’Dea Flye has signed her first professional contract with Visby BBK in Visby, Sweden. The Visby Ladies 2022-2023 season begins at the end of September and runs through March.

Flye’s 2022 season was one that fans of Rocky basketball will not soon forget, averaging 20.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 3.2 steals per game, while shooting 43-percent from the field and 32-percent from three point range.

These numbers led to Flye holding an impressive list of accolades, including NAIA All-American First Team, WBCA All-American First-Team, Frontier Conference Most Valuable Player, Frontier Conference Defensive Player of the Year, All Frontier Conference First-Team, All Frontier Conference Defensive Team, Frontier Conference Newcomer of the Year, and seven-time Frontier Conference Player of the Week.

“N'Dea will go down as one of the all time greats in Rocky Women's Basketball history” Coach Wes Keller said. “N'Dea has all the intangibles to be successful at the next level. We are extremely proud of all the things she accomplished in a Battlin' Bears uniform and are excited to follow her professional career.”