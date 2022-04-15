Former MSUB, Billings Central guard Chrishon Dixon headed to Montana Tech

BILLINGS- Former MSUB and Billings Central guard Chrishon Dixon is headed back to the Treasure State.

On Friday, he announced on twitter his commitment to play next season in Butte for Montana Tech.

Montana Tech is coming off a historic season where the Orediggers won the Frontier Conference championship and advanced to the NAIA national tournament.

🚨 MASSIVE Recruiting News🏆 2019 Class A (Billings Central) state champ has come home to MT🏀 6’0 G @C_Dixon00 ⚒️Speed, leadership, toughness, playmaker📚 Business major#RollDiggs #LetsGo #ImpactPlayer pic.twitter.com/N1tNoVt0tB — Montana Tech Basketball (@MTechHoops) April 15, 2022

After his time as at Billings Central high school, Dixon committed to play at MSU-Billings. As a true freshman, Dixon started 24 games for the Yellowjackets, averaging seven points per game. He was second on the team in assists and steals.



After playing a limited schedule with MSUB in 2020-21 during the pandemic, Dixon transferred to Pima Community College in Arizona. He averaged 11 points and seven assists per contest in his sophomore season.