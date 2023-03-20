BILLINGS--In recent years, mental health has become a focus in both professional and college athletics. Monday night, Rocky welcomed former basketball coach Mark Potter to speak to Rocky and MSU-Billings' student athletes about the importance of mental health and not suffering in silence.

Potter struggled with severe depression during his 30-year coaching career, and now he and his wife, Nanette, travel across the country to speak about breaking the stigma surrounding mental health.

Potter spoke about how to identify symptoms of depression, and the importance of reaching out to support others, as well as telling others about your stories and struggles. Most importantly, he said the only thing you can do wrong with mental health is to not do anything at all. Speaking up is what is most important and what will shatter the stigma.

"I think it was super eye opening to realize that I could be the biggest help to someone, I could save someone's life without even knowing it," MSUB volleyball player Kennedy Juranek said. "And it made me tear up a little bit to be honest with you, because I've known a lot of past teammates who have struggled with this, and not knowing about it until three, five years later, it's like, I could've been the difference."

"One statistic he said that stood out to me is that 1 in 4 people ages 18-24 suffer, and as our team being close to 25 plus, that makes me want to be as good of a leader as I can and really advocate for that and really let them know I'm a resource for them as well," Rocky men's basketball player Jesse Owens said.