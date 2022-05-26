Editor's note: Rocky Mountain College Release.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Coach Bill Dreikosen announced the signing of Beau Neal from Florence High School to his letter of intent to join the Rocky Mountain College men's basketball program.

Beau Neal, a 6-foot-3 guard, joins the Battlin' Bears after a high school career at Florence High School in Florence, Montana. Beau averaged 20 points per game, five rebounds per game, and shot 43 percent from the arc. Beau was All-State as a senior.

"Beau has a great ability to score and shoot the basketball," Coach Dreikosen said. "He has good size, athleticism, along with his work ethic that contribute to many facets of his game. We are very excited to get to work with Beau in our program."

Neal said "I choose Rocky, because I believe it was the best opportunity to reach my full potential as a player and as a person."

Neal plans to pursue a degree in health and human performance.