BILLINGS--Rocky Mountain college wrapped up their short spring season with their annual spring scrimmage Saturday at Herb Klindt Field.

Rocky entered their spring season with some key returners, but most of the starting positions up for grabs. During their spring game, they got a chance to face off offense vs. defense, playing out game scenarios in full pads.

One of the positions up for grabs is quarterback, and all four guys vying for the position had a chance to lead the offense. Trent Nobach, who took first team reps early in spring practice, led the first offensive drive and tossed two touchdowns later in the game.

George Tribble, Jr. also threw a touchdown pass on his first drive with the offense.

The defense, especially the secondary, brought intensity and energy, reaching it's peak when James Mozon ended the game with an interception.

Head coach Chris Stutzriem said he's been impressed with how much the team has grown in fifteen practices and feels confident going into fall.



"15 practices is--it's a faceless opponent in spring ball, so it kind of gets monotonous, but our guys came to practice every day, did a great job of taking care of each other, but really getting after it," Stutzriem said. "We're a little light at some positions, but that was okay, they kept battling through. I thought our coaches did a great job of really building in the foundation and little things, focusing on that, and getting better at what we need to focus on in the fall."

For the players, it was good to just get the pads back on and play some football.

"We just kept the momentum going," junior running back Cade Lambert said. "We've struggled in the past with keeping that tempo and getting stalled. Today we didn't see any of that. We got the run game going, we got the pass game going, we made our mistakes here and there, but at the end of the day, we kept it rolling, and that's what we wanted."

"It was awesome just to get the juices flowing again, running around, hitting some people, it's always fun, so I had a blast," senior safety Jack Cline said.