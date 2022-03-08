BILLINGS- What a difference a year makes.

A year ago, Rocky was 1-11 in the Frontier Conference with turmoil surrounding the program. This Friday, the Battlin' Bears are set to host the first round of the NAIA Division I National Tournament.

Head Coach Wes Keller is the Frontier Conference Coach of the Year. N'Dea Flye swept the individual awards, and Rocky is the #10 ranked team in the country.

Head Coach Wes Keller speaks with Chris Byers about the team's work this season to get where they are, the opportunity to host the NAIA tournament in the Fortin Center and about the Keller family coaching tree in the latest Conversations with Chris.