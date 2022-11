BILLINGS- A lot of heads turned when it was announced Jerome Souers was returning to the Treasure State to take the head coaching job at MSU-Northern.

Souers spoke with SWX's Chris Byers about the draw to Havre and Montana in general, and how that played a big role in his decision. He also talks about how they plan to build a successful program with the Lights.

MSU-Northern is currently 0-8 this season.