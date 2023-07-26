DILLON, Mont., July 26, 2023 — Regular season co-champion College of Idaho is the preseason favorite to win the 2023 Frontier Conference football championship in a poll of the league’s head football coaches.

Montana Tech is second in the poll followed by conference co-champion and conference representative in the NAIA playoffs Carroll College. Montana Western is fourth followed by Rocky Mountain College, conference newcomer Arizona Christian, Southern Oregon, Eastern Oregon and MSU-Northern.

College of Idaho received five-first place votes, Montana Tech received three-first place votes and Carroll received one-first place vote.

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own teams. First place was worth eight points, second place worth seven points, third place worth six points, fourth place worth five points, fifth place worth four points, sixth place worth three points, seventh place worth two points and eighth place, one point.

College of Idaho (5) 57 points

Montana Tech (3) 53 points

Carroll College (1) 48 points

Montana Western 46 points

Rocky Mountain College 40 points

Arizona Christian 31 points

Southern Oregon 21 points

Eastern Oregon 18 points

MSU-Northern 8 points

(First-Place Votes in Parentheses)