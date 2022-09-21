HELENA, Mont.- Rocky Mountain College Men’s and Women’s Golf both finish first at the Carroll College Invite, led by individual wins by Claire Wright and Haydn Driver.

The Rocky Men ended the Carroll Invite with an 838-stroke total and 26 strokes below par, which is the fifth best in school history and put the Battlin’ Bears 38 strokes ahead of second place Montana Tech.

Haydn Driver held onto his lead after the first day to take an individual victory with a 206-stroke total. Teammate Nolan Burzminski followed in second with a 210-stroke total, and teammate William Dexheimer took third with a 214-stroke total. Daniel Sigurjonsson and Leon Doedtmann tied for fourth with a 217 total, and Aidan McDonagh finished in seventh with a 218 total. Tanner Hanson and Jacob Johnson finished in 15th and 16th, respectively.

The Rocky women ended the Carroll College Invite with a 605-stroke total, which is also the fifth best in school history and put them 44 strokes ahead of second place Montana Tech. Claire Wright led the way, breaking her own school record of a 140-stroke total by shooting 139 on her way to an individual victory. Following behind Wright in second place is teammate Breana Jensen shooting a career best 146 total, with Valentina Zuleta in third with a 152 total, and Tyla Potgieter tied for fourth with a 154 total. Kadence Fischer finished tied for eight, Ella Torsleff tied for 11th, Sarah Halferty took 14th, and Grace Metcalf finished in 15th to round out the Battlin’ Bears competitors.

“We are improving every day and that’s something to be proud of,” Coach Nathan Bailey said. “This is another step in the right direction as we played some great golf this week. Claire and Haydn under par and I’m happy for Breana having a career round today. Bringing home multiple trophies is a good feeling."

The Rocky Golf team will return home for the Beartooth Invite in Laurel September 26th and 27th.