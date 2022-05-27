Gulf Shores, Ala. – Carroll College Track and Field had a spectacular Day 2 at the 2022 NAIA Outdoor Championships.

Lee Walburn won his second consecutive national championship in the decathlon. He surpassed his personal record for overall points, he set a new school record and scored almost 700 more points than last year's competition. In individual events he had personal bests in the 100-meter, 400, and pole vault. Brett Glaser also competed in the event and placed 12th in in his first ever national level decathlon.

Carroll's throwers came away with two All-American performances. Nikki Krueger placed fourth in the shot put, closing out a tremendous career at Carroll that included an indoor national championship in 2021 and two other All-American outings at nationals.

Garrett Kocab placed eight in the discus to cap off a strong season in which he also broke Carroll's school record. Kocab improved from last year when he placed 10th, narrowly missing All-American.

"It's hard to top a day with three All-Americans," said Head Coach Harry Clark . "Lee and Nikki were as steady as ever, and it was fun to see Garrett grab his first All-American award!"

Van Gottwals competed at nationals for the first time. His 800 was his second fastest open mark of his career, but he didn't move on to the final.

Friday afternoon, Shamrock Campbell competes in the triple jump and madde boles will high jump. Boles is currently tied for the sixth highest clearance in the competitor list. Reghan Worley will compete in the 5,000. Due to weather delays, the preliminary round was cancelled and all competitors will race in the final.

The following are helpful links for keeping up with the competition:

Men's Meet Schedule and Info - https://www.naia.org/sports/mtrack-out/2021-22/Releases/Shedule_Results

Women's Meet Schedule and Info - https://www.naia.org/sports/wtrack-out/2021-22/Releases/Schedule_Results

Heat/Flight Sheets and Live Results - https://live.pttiming.com/?mid=5083

Livestream - https://portal.stretchinternet.com/naia/?SPSID=644848&SPID=98897&DB_LANG=C&DB_OEM_ID=27900

Follow Carroll Athletics on Twitter and Facebook and Carroll Track and Field/Cross Country on Facebook and Instagram for race and season updates.