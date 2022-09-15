BILLINGS- Carroll College edged Rocky Mountain College in the fifth set, 17-15, to beat the Battlin' Bears on Thursday night in the Fortin Center.

Rocky jumped on the Fighting Saints early in the match with a 7-0 lead and an eventual 25-11 win in set one.

Carroll bounced back in sets two and three, winning both over Rocky 25-21 and 25-22 respectively.

Similar to the first set, the Battlin' Bears handled Carroll with ease again in the fourth set, topping the Saints 25-13.

Both teams went back and forth in the fifth set, staying neck and neck the entire way until a kill by Hannah Schweickert won it 17-15 for Carroll.

Rocky's Makenna Bushman and Rhiannon Nez led all hitters with 14 kills. Carroll was led by 13 kills each from Elizabeth Heuiser and Katherin McEuen.

Matches at the Frontier Conference Preseason Tournament begin again on Friday morning at 9 AM in the Fortin Center.