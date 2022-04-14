BILLINGS- Rocky Mountain College women's basketball coach Wes Keller announced the signing of Billings Senior's Brenna Linse on Thursday.

Linse, a 6-foot-0 forward, joins the Battlin' Bears after a four-year high school career at Senior High School in Billings. Linse averaged 11.5 points per game, 8.2 rebounds per game, and 1.7 steals per game and was named Academic All-State four times and All-State once.

"Brenna is a great student and a very good basketball player," Coach Keller said. "She brings good size and athleticism to our program. We are excited to watch her grow over the next four years."

"I picked Rocky, because not only did the basketball program interest me, but the prestigious academics interested me as well," Linse said. "The coaches were very welcoming as well as the faculty."

Brenna plans to pursue a degree in biology. She will join three other players from Montana at Rocky next year.

Dominique Evans, a 6-foot-0 forward, joins the Battlin' Bears after a four-year high school career at Billings Central Catholic High School. Dominique shot 44 percent from the field and 28 percent from the arc as a senior.

"Dominique is a great fit," Coach Federico said. "She is great in the classroom, and she'll add competition for our bigs."

"I love the atmosphere of Rocky and playing on the courts," Dominique said. "One of my favorite things to do is go to watch the games with my family, and I am so excited that I am getting the opportunity to play basketball there."

Dominique is planning to pursue a health and human performance degree.

Ashlee Wang, a 5-foot-3 guard, joins the Battlin' Bears after a four-year high school career at Fort Benton High School. Ashlee averaged 13.5 points per game as a senior and was All-State twice.

"Ashlee fits our culture well," Coach Graupe said. "She is great in the classroom, and she will be fun to work with over the next four years."

"The reason that I am attending Rocky, is because of the amazing academic and basketball program that they have to offer," Wang said. "It's a great school for high quality education. The campus is super easy to navigate, and there are so many benefits such as healthcare, counseling, tutoring, and financial help. The student to faculty ratio is 11:1 making it so faculty members can spend more time working individually with students, and that appeals a lot to me."

Ashlee is planning to pursue an aeronautical science degree.

Avery Walker, a 5-foot-3 guard, joins the Battlin' Bears after a four-year high school career at Gallatin High School in Bozeman, Montana. Avery was All-Conference and led her team in assists and free throw percentage.

"Avery is a great young woman," Coach Keller said. "She does the little things right, and I'm excited to help her grow over the next four years."

"I picked Rocky Mountain College, because I really like the atmosphere," Avery said. "I also enjoyed all of the players and the coaching staff and their philosophies. One thing that stood out to me while deciding where to play is that Rocky seems like a family. I really look forward to being part of this great program. Go Bears!"

Avery is planning to pursue a health and human performance degree.