BILLINGS- Last season, Rocky volleyball finished with a losing record for the first time since 2016. Now, the Battlin' Bears are back in the gym, as the group looks to build momentum this season and return to prominence.
 
A big reason Rocky finished 12-19 was their youth. The Battlin' Bears often had four or five freshman on the floor at once.
 
"It was very chaotic, just trying to get the feel of things. We had never played at this level before and just coming in right away, having to play some big roles, it was a lot to take on. But honestly, I think we did a good job of helping each other, pushing each other to make us better," said sophomore setter Blythe Sealey. 
 
The Frontier Conference recently picked Rocky to finish fourth in the preseason polls, after they went 3-7 in conference play a year ago. Reigning conference champion, Providence 
was picked to win the Frontier by the coaches. 
 
The Bears do return some key starters like hitter Weiying Wu and all-conference libero, Ayla Embry, who owns the conference career record for all-time digs as she begins her senior season. 
 
While they may not be a veteran group, the strong sophomore class that saw a lot of playing time last year, believes they have a new mindset this fall, after admittedly being a bit unsure at times in their freshman campaigns. 
  
"I would say more nervous because I didn't want to let my team down. Nervous and fun, it's so fun playing with all these girls and making new best friends and stuff like that," said Bella Bryan, sophomore RS hitter. 
 
And the team admits seeing Providence, a team they've had good battles with the last two years, but seem to fall just short, rise to national prominence is also fueling them this season .
 
"I think it just fuels this fire because we are just right there with them every time. We just need to push each other that much more and they're a really good program, they've done really well, so I think playing them this year will be so fun, just battling it out with each other," Bryan said. 
 
Sealey added, "Knowing that we were so close last year, we had that chance, sometimes we are just a little behind. Knowing we are close and have the same talent and do the same things they are, it definitely gives us motivation to reach higher for those goals."

Rocky begins the 2022 campaign at the Big Sky Challenge in Butte on August 19 against Midland University. 

