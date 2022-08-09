BILLINGS- Last season, Rocky volleyball finished with a losing record for the first time since 2016. Now, the Battlin' Bears are back in the gym, as the group looks to build momentum this season and return to prominence.

A big reason Rocky finished 12-19 was their youth. The Battlin' Bears often had four or five freshman on the floor at once.

"It was very chaotic, just trying to get the feel of things. We had never played at this level before and just coming in right away, having to play some big roles, it was a lot to take on. But honestly, I think we did a good job of helping each other, pushing each other to make us better," said sophomore setter Blythe Sealey. The Frontier Conference recently picked Rocky to finish fourth in the preseason polls, after they went 3-7 in conference play a year ago. Reigning conference champion, Providence

was picked to win the Frontier by the coaches.

The Bears do return some key starters like hitter Weiying Wu and all-conference libero, Ayla Embry, who owns the conference career record for all-time digs as she begins her senior season.

While they may not be a veteran group, the strong sophomore class that saw a lot of playing time last year, believes they have a new mindset this fall, after admittedly being a bit unsure at times in their freshman campaigns.