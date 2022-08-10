BILLINGS- Last season, the Battlin' Bears defied preseason expectations. They were picked to finish second to last in the Frontier Conference, before Rocky closed out the fall campaign with a share of the regular season title and a 7-3 record.



That won't happen this time around, they won't be able to sneak up on anybody. Preseason polls have Rocky tied with Carroll for second place, and leave it to head coach Chris Stutzriem to downplay that news, and create a little motivation at the same time.

"Expectations should always be high for us. They're high because we want them to be, we are competitors and we want to be the best we possibly can. I still tell the guys we were picked second place, but with no first place votes. So, people think we are okay, but not good," Stutzriem said with a smile. The reality is the program has a record 120-plus players on campus this fall, and if you are looking for strengths on this year's team, it's the o-line, where everyone returns this season.

"This group I say the biggest difference is how tight knit we are. We have a lot of people returning, coming back. A lot of seniors this year that are very close and I think the big thing this year is as captains deciding on the 'unfinished business' motto. It truly means what it is, we have unfinished business from last season," said senior Stason Makaila.

Behind that o-line is the ageless Nathan Dick, and he even chuckles just a little when reminded he's in his sixth year of college football. The former Montana Gatorade Player of the Year put up big numbers in his first injury-free season. If anyone can gauge growth and improvement, it's the former Senior High Bronc.

"The best that I've seen since I've been here. I think guys are coming to work everyday and just excited to go play football and I think that's just good for how it talks about the leadership on our team. The older guys have done a good job implementing, this is what we do, if you don't want to do it you can go somewhere else so I think that's a big thing our culture," Dick said.

The guys talk about a winning tradition at RMC. Consider this, the Bears have never played a postseason playoff game here at Herb Klindt Field. The last time was in 1998 when they moved the game to Daylis Stadium. It's been a long time, but they hope to get back and get back soon.

The bottom line is, Battlin' Bears have talent and plenty of it. They'll leave the hype and predictions to others. Right now, it's time to bring the lunch pail to work with max effort. It helps when all players agree this is a fun group to be around.