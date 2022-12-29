BILLINGS, Mont.- Rocky Women's Basketball cruised to a 101-50 victory over Southern Alberta Institute of Technology Thursday evening.

The Battlin’ Bears left little doubt from the beginning, starting Thursday’s game with a high tempo, getting out and scoring in transition with ease.

Freshman Iliana Moran made her first start of her Rocky career and was the leader of the tempo to begin the game. Moran finished with 13 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and four steals. T

he Battlin’ Bears had a clear size advantage coming into the game and took advantage, ending the game with a 56-25 rebound advantage. On top of the rebound advantage, the Battlin’ Bears hit 14 threes, shooting 43.8% as a team.

The Battlin’ Bears women eclipsed 100 points for the first time since 2017, when they defeated Salish Kootenai College 102-38. The Battlin’ Bears were led by 18 points (6-6 FG), seven rebounds and four assists from Morgan Baird, 14 points and four three pointers from Kacy Horton, and 12 points, seven rebounds, and six assists from Tynesha Parnell.

The Trojans were led by 14 points, seven rebounds, and five steals from Kyler Varga, and 10 points, seven rebounds, and two steals from Brooke Baker.

The Battlin’ Bears (9-4) will take on Dickinson State to close out their non-conference Friday evening in the Fortin Education Center.

Rocky men will also play the Blue Hawks on Friday night after the conclusion of the women's game.

Battlin' Bears ran past SAIT on Thursday 91-58 led by 20 points from Tayshawun Bradford. Three Rocky players scored in double figures.